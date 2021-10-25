Everton 2-5 Watford: The pick of the stats
Everton suffered their first ever home defeat against Watford in any competition, having been unbeaten in 15 home matches against the Hornets prior to today.
Watford scored five goals in an away Premier League game for just a second time (vs Cardiff in February 2019), becoming just the seventh newly promoted side in Premier League history to score five or more goals in an away game.
The Hornets came from behind to win an away Premier League game for the first time since January 2019 vs Crystal Palace, having lost each of their previous 21 such matches in the competition before today.