Burnley 3-1 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC Match of the Day: "At half-time we talked about pride and getting back into the game. The second half was better.

"So far we’ve played two bad halves - the second half against West Ham and the first half here against Burnley. If you’re slightly underperforming you get punished very hard. We got punished very hard here today.

"We win or learn. Today we definitely learned, especially in the first half. In the second half we grew into it, even though the dynamic changed a bit in the second half.

"We need to perform much better than we did in the first half."