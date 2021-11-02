Tuesday talking point: A long Hammers connection

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

A week is a long time in football.

Last week City fans were celebrating two comprehensive victories in the Champions League and the Premier League, scoring nine goals and conceding two. This week the Blues got knocked out of the cup competition they have dominated for the past four years and lost at home in the Premier League.

At the end of the Carabao Cup tie at the London Stadium I was struck by the respect and connection between the fans from the two sides. Both sets of supporters shaking hands and sharing so many positive messages on social media.

This connection seems to go back a long way, I remember a game at Upton Park in the eighties. West Ham won that day too and as a result City were relegated, the Hammers supporters sang “you’ll be back”. On that day fans were swapping scarves and demonstrated real respect for each other.

So why this connection between West Ham United and Manchester City?

Is it that the clubs are similar in so many ways; a working class fan base, for many years they were both overshadowed by their neighbours and a fanatically loyal supporter base that turned out in their thousands through a long period with no success?

In addition there are personnel connections - in recent times two very popular figures, Manuel Pellegríni and Pablo Zabaleta both moved from the Etihad to London.

Who knows why there is such a respect and connection? Perhaps we should stop trying to analyse it and just embrace it.