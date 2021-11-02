Tuesday talking point: Where has Farkeball gone?

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

When you’re no longer stressing over the threat of relegation but have moved on to worrying about if you’re actually going to win a game this season, then you know things are bad.

And they are bad.

Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat by a pretty ordinary Leeds side was the latest in a long line of blows to the solar plexus for City fans, who have now become immune to the ridicule and mockery that invariably floods in after every game.

We’re good at ignoring the noise though – the mantra of City’s sporting director, Stuart Webber – but harder to ignore is the way Daniel Farke appears to have dispensed with the Farkeball philosophy that he so carefully and lovingly nurtured in his first four seasons at the club.

Even in adversity, there was an easily identifiable Norwich way, which was patient, possession-based football that was silky and easy on the eye. For some sections of the Norwich fanbase it took some getting used to, but we all got there in the end. And we loved it.

What we have now is… well, I’m not quite sure what we have now to be honest, but there’s definitely a bit of Sean Dyche in there.

Quite where we go from here I’m not sure, but if we could see a semblance of the old Farkeball at Brentford on Saturday, that would at least be a start.