Howe 'all in' and educated on pressure

New Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he is prepared for the pressures of the job having worked through the experience of managing Bournemouth at a time when the club was close to going out of business.

On Wednesday, Howe explained he felt "honoured" and "privileged" to be in the role.

In reflecting on the expectations and pressures he will face, given the club is now owned by a wealthy group of investors backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Howe said: "At Bournemouth, the existence of the club was under threat if we failed. That is huge pressure. It's a football club going out of business.

"I really felt that pressure and I lived it every day. What an education that was for a first job."

Howe, who left his second spell as Bournemouth boss in 2020, confirmed his back room staff will be Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges, while Graeme Jones - who had been in interim charge of Newcastle after the departure of Steve Bruce - will also stay as part of the team.

He also said he expects his family to move to the North East early in 2022, adding: "It is so, so important I commit to the area. The plan is to move the family up sometime after Christmas. I am all in here. They are excited to come."

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, who has helped lure the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to Anfield in recent years.

But Howe said: "As far as I know, absolutely not. I know nothing about Michael Edwards' future. He is someone that I hugely respect in the game, what he does and what he has done at Liverpool."

