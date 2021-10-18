Guardiola on Grealish and Rodri

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish has so far shown he is capable of stepping up to the “challenge” of playing two significant matches in a week.

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa for £100m during the summer and has so far featured in all but one of the club’s Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

“We spoke about that with him and how he has to live in terms of eating, sleeping and living 24 hours for his profession,” said Guardiola.

“What he has done so far is excellent. The games he has played he played really well. This is the first time he has had to play every three days. It’s different. It’s a good challenge for him.”

The Spanish manager also praised defensive midfielder Rodri, who was left out of last season’s Champions League final but has featured heavily during this campaign.

“The importance as a holding midfielder is to be so stable,” said Guardiola ahead of City’s Champions League group stage game at Club Brugge on Tuesday.

“It’s not nice to have a 10 out of 10 one week and then a two or three out of 10. I think now he is more stable. He is realising what we are looking for. I am more than satisfied. Still he has a margin to be a better player and hopefully we can help him.”