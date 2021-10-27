'I'll be ready for January role' - Kepa

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says he will be "ready" to fill any void left by Edouard Mendy's likely involvement in the African Cup of Nations.

The tournament starts on 9 January and Mendy could be on international duty with Senegal for up to four weeks, meaning Arrizabalaga is set to become first choice despite making only four appearances so far this season.

"Well, it's two months away," said Arrizabalaga after saving a penalty in Chelsea's Carabao Cup shootout win over Southampton on Tuesday.

"Of course we know it can happen and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that.

"Let's go step by step and we'll see what happens. If he goes to the African Cup, all the best and I'll be ready. But it's still a long way to arrive at that point.

"Of course I want to play more regularly. My last game was also a cup game, more or less a month ago, so it's not easy to sometimes step in and feel the same as you would if you play every week.

"But I try to be ready, train hard, be involved in the team. Also, I feel the confidence of the manager - this is really important. I've felt his support from the beginning and I think when I step in I'm ready to help the team. I'm happy to do that."