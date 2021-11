England captain Harry Kane was your man of the match as Gareth Southgate's side confirmed their place at the 2022 World Cup with a 10-0 win over San Marino.

The Tottenham striker scored four times as he surpassed George Hilsden (1908) and Dixie Dean (1927) for the most England goals in a calendar year with 16.

Read the match report and see how all the players rated