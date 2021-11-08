Gary Rose, BBC Sport

This was a result that will certainly make others sit up and notice - if they haven't already - that West Ham should rightly be considered genuine contenders for a top-four finish.

They went toe-to-toe with a side that was unbeaten in their previous 25 games and, in the second half in particular, put in an excellent performance.

Liverpool will point to a couple of contentious decisions - namely the opener and a decision not to send off Aaron Cresswell - but ultimately it was a second successive Premier League game in which they have dropped points.

The good news is the Reds' title rivals have also been dropping points meaning this is shaping up to be a tight and unpredictable battle at the top which the Hammers are very much a part of.