Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has got the toughest job out of the three new Premier League managers to be appointed in the past few days.

Everyone will be talking about how much money he has to spend in the January transfer window, but there is a lot of hard work to be done before they get to that point.

Who they bring in then will be pivotal in terms of whether they stay up or not, of course, but he has to get some results with his existing players first.

That won't be easy. The Magpies are in a relegation battle, and they haven't won a game yet this season despite playing most of the teams around them at the bottom already.

This might just be a good time to play Brentford, though, because the Bees have lost their past four league games.

Newcastle's defence will have to improve if they are going to keep a clean sheet for the first time in the league this season, but there will be a fabulous atmosphere again at St James' Park and I have a feeling they will find a way of winning this one.

Three points here would only be a stepping stone to survival, but it is vital that Howe gets off to a good start. He is a really good coach, but results are the only way he will convince his players of that, and the fans too.

Zuzu's prediction: Howe will start with a win. 1-0

