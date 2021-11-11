'Edwards departure a blow but Liverpool have structure to thrive'

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Following the announcement that Michael Edwards will leave his role of sporting director at Liverpool, you only need to see the reaction of Reds fans to understand just how highly regarded he is.

Edwards rose through the ranks at Anfield after arriving as the club’s head of performance and analysis in late 2011 to become one of the most influential figures at the club.

He was crucial in securing some of the stars who’ve helped Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League in recent seasons, arguably none more so than in the case of Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s pursuit of the Dutchman looked all but over when the club made an unprecedented statement that their interest in the Southampton defender had ended in the summer of 2017 - but Edwards’ role was vital in building bridges to secure the deal.

Edwards was also key in securing key outgoing deals such as the record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona – which included Barcelona needing to pay Liverpool a premium should the Spanish giants attempt to buy another Reds player before 2021 – as well as gaining substantial profits from the sales of Dominic Solanke and Jordon Ibe to Bournemouth.

Crucially, Liverpool will be promoting Edwards’ assistant Julian Ward into the role before the summer as the Reds look to build on the strong foundations that Edwards has built in his decade on Merseyside.