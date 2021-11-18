Gerrard on 'honour', long-term plans & short-term goals

Steven Gerrard has been speaking before his first game in charge of Aston Villa. His side face Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Joining Villa as manager is a "real honour" and there were two "main reasons" for his decision - to be closer to his family and to be back in the Premier League;

On his time at Rangers: "I was given a remit three-and-a-half years ago, we went on a journey and completed that remit. Approximately 10 days ago the opportunity came to join another iconic club and it was an opportunity I could not let pass me by";

He says the long-term ambition of the club is to return to competing in Europe, but now is not "the right time to put any specific date on that";

In the short term, the focus is on "winning football matches again", starting with Brighton. "I said last week in a one-to-one that I am all in and I can promise our supporters that is the case".

