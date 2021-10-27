How Leicester reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Leicester host Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Foxes reach this stage of the competition?

As a result of qualifying for European competition, Brendan Rodgers' side have only played one match in this tournament.

That came on 22 September when second-half goals from Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester a routine 2-0 away win against Championship side Millwall.

Leicester have won the League Cup three times, most recently in 2000, and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.