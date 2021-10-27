BBC Sport

How Leicester reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho saw off Millwall in round three

Published

Leicester host Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Foxes reach this stage of the competition?

As a result of qualifying for European competition, Brendan Rodgers' side have only played one match in this tournament.

That came on 22 September when second-half goals from Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester a routine 2-0 away win against Championship side Millwall.

Leicester have won the League Cup three times, most recently in 2000, and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.