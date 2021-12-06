City trio feature in Garth's team of the week

Ederson: Ederson is as comfortable with the ball at his feet, especially in front of his own goal line, as any goalkeeper I have ever seen. The Brazilian also prides himself on clean sheets. You could see the annoyance on his face when Watford scored what amounted to a consolation goal.

Bernardo Silva: Without doubt the man of the moment for Manchester City has to be Silva. The Portugal international has been playing out of his skin all season. What never ceases to amaze me about City's galaxy of stars is the way one player rises to the occasion the moment another is injured or off form. His first goal against a spirited Watford from what seemed an impossible angle was beautifully measured while his second was world class.

Raheem Sterling: The mere fact that Raheem Sterling is actually starting for Manchester City suggests the England forward is coming back into some club form. He certainly looks sharp and once again comfortable in front of goal.

Read what else Garth said about Ederson, Silva and Sterling, plus find out who else made it into his team of the week