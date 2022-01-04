Liverpool pair make Garth's team of the week

Mohamed Salah: I heard my non-selection of Mohamed Salah in my team of the year got one or two a little hot under the collar. Well, I make no apologies for that. Salah made my team of the season but crudely chased the Golden Boot award.

His selfishness had a negative effect on Sadio Mane in particular and, in my view, had an adverse effect on Liverpool's campaign last season - a point I made at the time.

This season Salah looks like a team player again and his goals are coming naturally. He is no longer looking for cheap penalties and is back to the player he was the season Liverpool won the title, and that's why he makes my team of the week.

Sadio Mane: I must say I'm not entirely sure Mane should have remained on the field after his challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta but I'm delighted he did. The Senegal international was booked for the foul but managed to behave himself for the rest of the game and made a significant contribution to a classic football match.

Mane is a tough player but an honest one too. Quite often referees have to assess the character of a player when he's not sure if the offence was deliberate or not and in Mane's case his honesty seems to provide him with the benefit of the doubt.

