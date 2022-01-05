Arsenal "will be sympathetic" to Liverpool's desire to postpone Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton.

The Reds submitted the formal request after an increase in Covid-19 cases at the club meant they cancelled first-team training on Tuesday.

"It becomes a question of player welfare," Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "If they are not able to train a day or two before the game, are they physically equipped to go and play it?

"Arsenal will be sympathetic to the request after they have had Covid in their camp and I think the English Football League will be opening themselves up to a lot of criticism if they go ahead."

Former Everton and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison agreed, adding: "Jurgen Klopp has got so much he's trying to juggle and, when it comes to Covid, we all have to be extra sensitive."

