The FA Cup loss to Cambridge United could harm Newcastle in their pursuit of some of their January transfer targets, according to Chris Sutton.

Lille's Sven Botman and Sevilla's Diego Carlos are two defenders linked with a potential move to St James' Park after the arrival of Kieran Trippier.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, former Premier League striker Sutton said: "What would worry me now at Newcastle is that they’ve been linked with a lot of players across Europe.

"If you’re Sven Botman or Diego Carlos and you see Newcastle going full strength against a side in the lower half of League One, what chance do you think Newcastle have of staying up? You’re going to think you’ll be playing Championship football next year when you see a result like that.

"That result could have been very damaging for Newcastle in what actually happens in January. I was pleasantly surprised when Eddie Howe went with the strength of his team, but that result is so, so damaging."

Football journalist Rory Smith added: "The teams who are in the bottom four are going to have to put on fairly spectacular runs of form to catch the teams immediately above them and suck anybody else in.

"If I’m Sven Botman, who has got a Champions League last-16 game coming up with Lille against Chelsea, I’m not sure I’m swapping that for a one-in-four chance of relegation with Newcastle."

