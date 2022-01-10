Frank reviews season so far - and reveals targets for second half

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he doesn't set points targets and revealed he "wanted more" from the first half of the Premier League season.

The Bees are currently 12th in their first season in England's top division since 1947 and are 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

"We've had a good first half of the season but looking back on our performances, we could have got a few more points," said Frank.

"If you take our injuries into account as well, then it's been pretty good."

Unlike other managers, Frank has not set the traditional target of 40 points, nor suggested his team aim for 17th place to secure survival.

"I have only two targets," he said in preparation for the trip to Southampton on Tuesday. "The first is to win the next game.

"The second is to end the season as high as possible and maximise every single day."