David Moyes says West Ham are trying to bring new players in during the January transfer window but admits finding the right signings is a difficult task.

"The ones we're looking at are either not available or we can't get," said Moyes.

Despite the scramble with other Premier League teams to recruit quality players, Moyes believes the club is an "appealing" prospect because of their location and push for Champions League qualification.

"We are certainly more appealing now than we have been for a long time, and the job is to keep that going and to try to add to it," Moyes said.

"The board are with me. They want to add as well - they are very supportive.

"We will keep looking and hopefully something will appear for us in the last couple of weeks."

The Hammers are back up to fourth in the table after recovering from a poor run of form in December to win their past three Premier League games.