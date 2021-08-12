Leicester City can break into the top four this season, believes former Leicester striker Jermaine Beckford.

The Foxes have finished fifth and missed out on Champions League qualification in each of the past two campaigns, but Beckford predicts a fourth-place finish for the Foxes in 2021-22.

“They are a breath of fresh air in terms of how much they invest in their squad compared to the teams who finished above them last season,” said Beckford.

“They still spend some money, of course, but they spend it so well. Their recruitment is absolutely brilliant, and I am a huge fan of the way Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers sets up his teams and gets everyone working hard together.”

