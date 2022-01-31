Your deadline day hopes for West Ham

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on West Ham so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from David Moyes.

Here are some of your comments:

Andee: Anyone would do short-term! We need to protect Antonio. He simply can’t play like a beast every single fixture! We know that he could be sidelined with a hamstring injury at any moment, so why are we intent on leaving him up top without any back up?!! It’s asking way too much for an over 30 player especially if we want to continue in Europe.

David: A quality striker and defender are a must, alternatively we lose Rice and Bowen as we slide down the table, and end up same old Hammers. That can not happen, new blood at the top is maybe the only way to push for the top.

Billy: Swiftness in signing another striker or lack of, costing us critical points.

Jay: Antonio had been phenomenal since switching roles. His improvement and priceless abilities such as his hold-up play, vision, desire and hard work have provided West Ham the time to recover from Haller in style. He has enough credit in the bank with the club and fans that surely it would be a much bigger gamble not to go for a big buy striker.

