Kidderminster v West Ham - Confirmed team News

This is West Ham’s first fixture since January 22 when the Hammers were narrowly beaten by Manchester United.

David Moyes makes eight changes to his side, with only Alphonse Areola, Kurt Zouma and Jarrod Bowen keeping their places in the starting XI.

Club captain Mark Noble starts his first match since December 28.

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko.