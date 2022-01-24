Southampton 1-1 Man City: Pick of the stats

Southampton have avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City in a single season for the first time since 2002-03, while these two sides have drawn both games in a single season in the competition for the first time since 1994-95.

Manchester City have conceded first in 14 Premier League matches against Southampton, only going on to win on one occasion – 2-1 at Etihad Stadium in November 2019 (D6 L7).

Saints are unbeaten in their past eight consecutive Premier League home games (W3 D5), their longest such run since October 2016 (nine games, W6 D3).

Kevin de Bruyne has assisted in all four of his away starts for City against Southampton in the Premier League (5 assists in total) – no player has registered more assists in the competition at St Mary’s for an away side.