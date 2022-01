Man Utd v Wolves: Team news

Manchester United welcome back midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who missed the win over Burnley through suspension.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is optimistic Victor Lindelof will be available after a Covid absence, but midfielder Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh issue.

Wolves' game at Arsenal on Tuesday was postponed because of Covid, but head coach Bruno Lage said on Friday there had been no further positive tests.

Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto and Jonny remain long-term absentees.

