Tottenham v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

  • This is the 100th meeting in all competitions between Tottenham and Leeds, with the London side winning 37 to Leeds’ 33 of the first 99 games (drawn 29).

  • Leeds United have lost their past four away Premier League matches against Tottenham, last winning there in February 2001 with goals from Ian Harte and Lee Bowyer in a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane.

  • Meanwhile, Leeds, who were 2-1 winners at Fulham in March, are looking to record consecutive away league wins in London for the first time since April 2008, when they beat Leyton Orient and Millwall as a League One side under Gary McAllister.