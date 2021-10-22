West Ham 3–0 Genk: The pick of the stats

West Ham are only the second English side to win each of their first three group games in a single Europa League campaign without conceding, after Tottenham in 2013-14. The last team from any nation to do so won the competition (Sevilla in 2019-20).

Genk have lost all three of their away matches against English opponents in European competition, previously losing 5-0 against Chelsea in the Champions League in 2011-12 and 2-1 against Liverpool in the same competition in 2019-20.