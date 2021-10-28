Watford manager Claudio Ranieri wants his team to "forget" last weekend's sensational comeback win at Everton as they prepare to face Southampton.

Ranieri's side came back from 2-1 down to win 5-2 at Goodison Park, earning a first win since September to move 14th in the Premier League table.

“Of course the boost was very important, as were the three points on the table, but we must forget what happened and continue in this way," said Ranieri.

“We have a difficult match because every match in the Premier League is difficult. We must be careful and play with intelligence.

“I was satisfied after the match, but after I think immediately of the next match. I went to watch Chelsea against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and I saw a good, well-organised team.

“Southampton made a lot of changes and played so well. It is a dangerous match on Saturday.”

Ranieri - who will take charge of his third game - will be without Emanuel Dennis due to suspension.

He admits he will "miss" having the forward to call upon but, while defender Kiko Femenia is out injured, left-back Danny Rose has recovered from a calf complaint.