Team news: Juventus v Chelsea

Chelsea will be without Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Reece James for Wednesday's Champions League game at Juventus.

Kante has Covid-19, while attacking midfielders Pulisic and Mount and right-back James are injured.

Juventus are without former Blues striker Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala because of injury, meaning Federico Chiesa is likely to keep his place.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve are four games unbeaten and have moved up to 10th in Serie A after a poor start.

