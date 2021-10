Liverpool are open to bringing Philippe Coutinho, 29, back to Merseyside, with Barcelona keen to offload the Brazilian in the January transfer window. (El Chiringuito TV, via Express), external

Meanwhile, Monaco have put a price tag of 60m euro on Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea also keen on the player. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column