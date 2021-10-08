We're asking you how you're feeling about the takeover of Newcastle and these are some of the responses you've sent:

Scott: I am torn over it. Years of Mike Ashley's rule have almost destroyed the club and its fans. We've fallen so far behind the rest of the league due to underinvestment so I am pleased he's gone. But I am uncomfortable with where it's gone. I don't care about being the richest, I just wanted some ambition and improvement. Feels a bit like we've sold our souls for cash and made a deal with the devil.

Gordon Simpson: Best thing to happen to the club since Bobby Robson was appointed. We've had 14 years of suffering and now if feels like we finally can lift our heads up and breathe. It's a huge relief. I don't care if they buy the best players in the world, I just want us not to be fighting to stay in the Premier League every year.

Ralph: This is great news for Newcastle and the Premier League as a brand. The experiences of Manchester City and PSG strongly suggest that success will not come immediately for Newcastle, but within a couple of seasons there will be unbelievable competition for Champions League places in the Premier League. England should also benefit from this with yet another state of the art academy churning out incredible young talent.

