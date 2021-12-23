West Ham have missed a huge opportunity to win a trophy under David Moyes after their Carabao Cup campaign ended in defeat to Tottenham, according for former Hammers defender Matthew Upson.

Upson said signing another striker will be key if his old club want to fight for trophies in future.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Upson said: "They are on not a particularly great run.

"I just feel that David Moyes will be so disappointed. It is a massive opportunity this game and I don’t know if he will be expecting more but he will be a little bit disappointed.

"They can have all this success and win so many games and be in a great position in the league, but winning a trophy at West Ham to really cement himself in history at that club would be massive for Moyes.

"It’s been spoken about for quite some time about a replacement or somebody to step in for Michail Antonio on nights like this.

"Who is going to lead the line? Jarrod Bowen did ok but he is not a comfortable number nine who is going to play the same way.

"They had to change their game plan so much but bringing in somebody who can fulfil that role a little bit more is going to be key for West Ham."

