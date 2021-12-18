Leeds v Arsenal - confirmed team news

Leeds' team virtually picks itself with eight senior players missing through injury or suspension.

Jamie Shackleton, Diego Llorente and Daniel James are the latest to drop out with injuries picked up in the midweek thrashing at Manchester City, while Junior Firpo is suspended.

German defender Robin Koch makes his first appearance since the opening day of the season after recovering from a pelvic injury.

Cody Drameh, making his first Premier League start, Joe Gelhardt, and Mateusz Klich also come into the side.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Klich, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Subs: Klaesson, Bate, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.