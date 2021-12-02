Dyche on form, Newcastle & a squad boost
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Newcastle at St James' Park.
Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss:
The squad have "an underbelly of confidence" at the moment, but Dyche admits they need to pick up the victories. "We look to win every game but it’s not easy in the Premier League We’re looking a threat and we’re finding a good balance in our performances";
Despite coming up against a fellow member of the bottom three, he says this is just "another game". He adds: "It’s a season’s work, that’s my philosophy, and generally our stats this season have been good. We just need to act on the fine details to turn some of the draws into wins”;
On what to expect from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle: “I’m really pleased to see Eddie back, I sent him a text to wish him well. You can see he’s trying to get them on the front foot and add tempo to their game”;
On the return of key players from suspension: “We've got Tarky and Westy back this weekend and I was impressed with Nathan Collins and Jack Cork at Wolves. Ashley Barnes is still weeks away and Dale Stephens is trying to clear Covid protocol".