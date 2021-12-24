Potential ins and outs at United in January
- Published
With the transfer window about to open, here are some potential ins and outs at Old Trafford this January.
Ins
Antonio Rudiger's contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season and it looks increasing likely he will leave Stamford Bridge, but clubs may look for a cut-price deal in January to bolster their defence.
Barcelona's financial crisis means Frenkie de Jong could be sacrificed, though suitors will need to pay a hefty fee for a player that cost £65m two years ago.
Young Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has lit up Serie A this season with 16 goals in just 18 league games. His contract ends in 2023 and he has already rejected an offer to become the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history, though clubs will need to meet the £85m asking price.
Outs
Anthony Martial wants to leave Old Trafford, according to his agent, having started just two Premier League games this season.
The former Monaco player endured a difficult time last term too, netting just seven times, but potential suitors will be lining up to secure his services.