Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Team news

Jordan Ayew is available for Crystal Palace this weekend after returning from international duty with Ghana.

Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate are still involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, while James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could recover in time from the ankle problem he sustained last weekend.

Joel Matip was substituted as a precaution at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday and will also be assessed.

