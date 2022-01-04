Wolves recall defender from Birmingham

Wolves have activated a clause to recall defender Dion Sanderson early from his loan spell at Birmingham City.

The 22-year-old centre-back made 16 appearances for the Championship side this season, but now rejoins Bruno Lage's injury-hit squad.

Sanderson, who has previously had loan stints with Sunderland and Cardiff City, will be available for Wolves' FA Cup third-round tie at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: "For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development.

"With Saiss going to Afcon, and Boly and Mosquera injured, this gives us an opportunity to bolster the squad."