Roy Hodgson says he has not had chance to speak to Ismaila Sarr but is hopeful the Senegal forward may be back in contention for Saturday’s game against Brighton.

Sarr helped Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night, and Hodgson has only had the chance to see the 23-year-old playing football on TV since he became Watford manager.

“I’m really happy for him and I’m really happy for Senegal,” Hodgson said. “It was great to see them win, but now we badly need him back to help us win."

Sarr has not played for Watford since scoring in their win over Manchester United in November and the team have not picked up three points since he got injured.

“It looks like he’s fit as he’s been playing in the last two or three games, so there should be no problems there,” Hodgson added. “It looks like he’s fully recovered from his injury.

"If he’s back in time and recovered from his travels then we are hoping we might be able to use him."