Lawro's predictions: Kidderminster v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Kidderminster began their FA Cup campaign in September, in front of 687 people at Noose Park - home of Sporting Khalsa of the Northern Premier League, Midlands Division.

Five months and six wins later, they will now play Premier League opposition in front of hundreds of thousands of fans across the world. It's great to see because the money they have made can transform the club and the whole feel-good factor is what the FA Cup is all about.

Harriers have played West Ham in the FA Cup before, when they were top of what is now the National League in 1994, and the Premier League side scraped a 1-0 win in the fifth round.

This time? Well, I think Hammers boss David Moyes would have picked a strong team for this round anyway, regardless of the opposition or venue, because his side have lost two on the bounce in the league and they need to get a bit of their rhythm back.

He won't be taking any chances at Aggborough either, especially because there are no replays in this round and that adds to the jeopardy for the bigger clubs.

Mist's prediction: I think Kidderminster will score, but West Ham to edge it. 1-2

