Leicester 1-1 Brighton: Pick of the stats
- Published
Leicester remain unbeaten at home to Brighton in the Premier League (W3 D2), with their only top-flight defeat at home to the Seagulls coming back in December 1980.
Following defeat by Spurs and a draw here, Leicester have failed to win consecutive Premier League games in which they scored the opening goal for the first time since January 2020 (1-2 v Southampton and Burnley).
Meanwhile, Brighton have only lost one of their 11 away games in the Premier League this season (W3 D7), a joint-low alongside Manchester City.
Leicester’s opener after 45 minutes and 26 seconds was the quickest goal scored in the second half of a Premier League game since February 2020, when Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted at 45:24 against Everton.
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has scored in both Premier League meetings with Leicester this season, while he has only netted more total goals against Aston Villa (5) than he has against the Foxes (4) in the competition.