Well, this could be a first. Odsonne Edouard was your man of the match in our Player Rater - despite only coming on as an 87th-minute substitute in the 3-3 draw with Burnley.

Edouard managed to score a stunning average of 9.15, with Conor Gallagher and two-goal Christian Benteke not far behind.

