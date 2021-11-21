Here's some more of the reaction you've been sending in via #bbcfootball about United's short-term plan for replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

Paul Bishop: What has Michel Carrick accomplished in coaching that gives him the right to step up? He's part of the problem, not the solution.

UtdBlitz: What's wrong is still at the club! The circus continues. They've put a coach in charge who has been working under two failed managers and instead of appointing a replacement they are looking for another interim like it's the X-Factor!

Christian Smit: Ole was given too much time, more than others before him. His players stopped playing for him ages ago. They must be ashamed of themselves. At least they have two other Manchester United legends that can take over, win two games and then stay there for three years.

Mic Medeska: Why are all these people mad that Carrick is in charge temporarily? They have a match in two days! What’s the difference if it’s a youth coach or Carrick? They just need to get someone on until a more permanent person can be in place. Relax.

