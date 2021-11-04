Arsenal v Watford: Last time out

Arsenal host Watford in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Watford made the Gunners sweat after they had raced into a 3-0 lead in their final-day fixture in July 2020.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney gave Arsenal a cushion, but Troy Deeney and Danny Welbeck found the net to give Watford hope in the final 30 minutes.

The 3-2 defeat relegated the Hornets, who bounced back to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship after one season.

The Gunners finished 10 points off the top four - and 43 behind runaway champions Liverpool.