Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Manchester United left it late but goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho gave them a win over Villarreal to move into the Champions League last 16 as group winners.

And it was a result that will go some way to lifting the gloom surrounding the club following a poor run of form that has dropped them to eighth in the Premier League and cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

Michael Carrick, in his first game in caretaker charge, saw his side produce a disciplined, hard-working performance as they gained only their second clean sheet of the season.

But United were indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea, who made two excellent one-handed saves when the game was goalless.

Ronaldo, who scored a 95th-minute winner in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in September, grabbed his sixth goal in this season's competition with a fine lofted finish in the 78th minute.

Sancho then collected his first goal for the club following his £73m summer move from Borussia Dortmund with a powerful strike in injury time to seal the victory.

Whoever is in the manager’s seat in February, they will have Champions League football to look forward to in a competition that could still save United’s season.