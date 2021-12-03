Wolves v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Wolves have won just one of their 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L11), winning 1-0 at Anfield in December 2010. They’ve lost their past nine against the Reds in the competition by an aggregate score of 20-2.
Liverpool haven’t lost any of their past eight away league games against Wolves (W5 D3), with their last league defeat at Molineux coming back in August 1981 (0-1).
Wolves’ past two Premier League games have ended 0-0 – the last side to draw three games goalless in a row were West Ham in December 2015. However, their opponents Liverpool have scored in their past 24 Premier League games, the longest ongoing such run in the division.