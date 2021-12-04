Southampton 1-1 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to Match of the Day: "If it happens more than once, it can’t be luck. There’s a great spirit with the players. We weren’t at our best at all, it was a really scrappy game.

"We pushed and pushed, and it was fantastic for Neal Maupay to get the goal.

"Stuff has happened with injuries and the guys have had to adjust and reset. The character of the team is fantastic.

"A win’s a win, still three points. Consistently, we're still in there and fighting for points. The league is so competitive, nobody gives you anything. As always, we can continue to improve and try to get points."