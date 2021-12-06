Players 'should get a fresh start' under Rangnick

Manchester United players should get a chance to prove themselves again under Ralf Rangnick, says Joe Smith from the Stretford Paddock YouTube Channel.

Fred scored the winner in Rangnick's first match in charge, after being one of the major focuses for criticism during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.

"I’m surprised to see as much of a notable difference that we did see," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Everyone should get a fresh start. Fred is often someone who gets a lot of stick, but he was excellent.

"Paul Pogba is another one you look at how he can fit into this system. Does he press enough? Does the off-field agent speaking get in the way?

"Generally speaking, everyone gets a chance to prove themselves again.

"The key will be can we control games? Crystal Palace are a good team but it’s whether United can dominate against Chelsea or Liverpool, or even Tottenham. That’s the real test but that will take two or three months."

