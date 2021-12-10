Moyes on youngsters, momentum & Burnley
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's trip to Burnley on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
It's up to the academy players "to grasp the opportunity and move to the next level" after featuring midweek.
On rotating players and dealing with injuries, Moyes said "everybody has had to wait for that opportunity to get in the team and once you get that opportunity you have to grab it".
On belief and how much it has transformed, Moyes said "team spirit and everything that comes with needing to be successful comes with winning.
On continuing momentum from last season, Moyes said "you can sometimes have a bit of a dip, but I think we’ve done the opposite and got better".
Burnley is a difficult place to get a result and Moyes believes Sean Dyche "is a real fighter and his team do brilliant things in how they stay in games and make it difficult for you".