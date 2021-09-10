Lawro's predictions: Everton v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Everton have made a good start under Rafa Benitez and I am expecting that to continue here.

Burnley will make life difficult for them, of course - but the Toffees have enough quality to break them down.

Benitez has got them playing some good football, and they work hard and are very competitive as well. It's a good mix.

In contrast, I worry about Burnley a bit. You know that Sean Dyche will get the absolute maximum out of his players but it looks as if he has got his work cut out to keep them out of trouble this season.

Justin's prediction: Burnley are awkward enough to get something out of this. 1-1

