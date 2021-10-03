Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "If you ask me about the points of course I am happy if you ask me about the performance I am more than happy.

"The way we have played the last three games has been magnificent. We have played a lot of players and they have all played with personality and personality and unfortunately we could not win.

"We overcame two results, 1-0 down and 2-1 down and incredible personality from the team.

"It was a yellow card, it was too obvious. I know for referees it is not easy at Anfield and Old Trafford, there is a lot of pressure for everyone. Football is about emotions but it is obvious it is a yellow card.

"Against this team, one of the three best teams in the world those small margins can make a difference. Bernardo Silva was free and the way [James] Milner stopped it the ref knows it was a yellow card.

"I am very pleased with the way we played."