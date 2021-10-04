Plenty to be pleased about - but tests to come

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool will now move into October still unbeaten across three competitions – second in the Premier League, top of their Champions League group and still in the Carabao Cup.

So, there's plenty to be pleased about, but Jurgen Klopp will know their excellent form away from home will be put to the test again once they return from the international break.

By the time Brighton come to Anfield on 30 October, they’ll have travelled to Watford, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Preston, with that first game at Vicarage Road potentially awkward given there’ll be a new manager in the home dugout.

That said, Liverpool have played five away games this season and won four of them, scoring 17 goals in the process. The draw at Brentford apart, the Reds have shown themselves to be quite at home on the road.

There may be some disappointment they didn’t win on Sunday - if only because they led twice. But, given a below-par first-half showing, they won’t be too displeased with a point against a Manchester City side who’ll be as determined as ever to retain their Premier League title.

And on a day when we remembered one the truly great Liverpool goalscorers in Roger Hunt, it was perhaps fitting that we witnessed one of THE great Anfield goals from Mo Salah.

It was the kind of goal only special players can score and I’m sure Roger would have loved everything about it.